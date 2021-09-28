William E. Hannold, age 48 of Shippenville, lost his battle with cancer on September 24,2021.

He was born in Clarion, Pa on September 27, 1972 to David and Magaret (Byers) Hannold.

He is preceded in death by his father David Hannold.

William will be missed by many and he loved fishing and hunting and yard sales and spending time with his kids and mother.

William is survived by his wife Morgan Hannold. He is survived by his mother Margaret Hannold. He is also survived by his daughter Tiffney Hannold, son Kenny Hannold, daughter Charity Hannold ( their mother is Julie Ditty), son Jordan Blair, son Billy Kahle-Hannold, and daughter Skylyn Kahle-Hannold and Step Son Nathaniel Kahle. Two Granddaughters, Clarabella Knight and Rozalynn Knight.

William is survived by his siblings Jim(Mary)Hannold , and sister Karen Clark, brother Michael(Elizabeth)Hannold, sister Cathy Hannold, sister Amy(James)Vance. Brother-in-law John(Lori)Lutz and Sister-in-laws Sondra(Justin McDermin)Kahle and Becky Kahle. William is survived by his Aunt Debbie(Barry)Stoner. William is survived by 9 nieces and 4 nephews and 1 great nephew and 2 great nieces.

William is also preceded in death by his Grandparents and Aunt.

Celebration of life will be held at the Sligo Nazarene Church October 8, 2021 at 3pm and Pastor Gene Hill will be officiating and reception will follow.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers his mother would like donations to be made to the Cancer Center in Clarion or Seneca Pa or help with funeral costs at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion Pa.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

