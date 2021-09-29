A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light northwest wind.

Thursday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

