Barbara A. Stromyer, 71, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 16, 1949 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Edward A. and Mildred Knezovich Mass.

Barb was married to Robert Stromyer for 21 years, who survives.

She was a State Farm Insurance Agent. Barb was of the Roman Catholic faith.

She was a member of the Red Hats and the Civic Club. Barb enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; a step-daughter, Rebecca Ann Stromyer of Pittsburgh; a step-son, Marcus Lee Stromyer, also of Pittsburgh; and three grandchildren.

Barb is also survived by her sister, Donna Campbell and her husband, Bill, of Limestone; two nieces; a nephew; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Roush and her husband, John, of Strattanville and Amy Dosch and her husband, Keith, of Titusville; and her mother-in-law, Claire Stromyer of Strattanville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Barb’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

