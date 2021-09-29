 

Charge Against Woman Accused of Assaulting Man During Domestic Dispute Withdrawn

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a woman who was accused of striking a man in the face during a domestic dispute in Green Township have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 29-year-old Susie Alice Gemmill, of McKeesport, was withdrawn on Tuesday, September 28:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

One count of summary harassment filed against Gemmill was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Green Township, Forest County, earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville responded to an incident that occurred around 10:21 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at a location on Porter Lane in Green Township, Forest County.

The complaint states that Susie Alice Gemmill and her boyfriend (the victim) were arguing, and she had held her hand in his face. Gemmill reported the altercation then escalated when she panicked over the victim pushing her hand away, and she responded by hitting him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Police then spoke to the victim who stated that Gemmill had struck him in the face, causing his nose to bleed, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that police observed fresh injuries to the victim’s face and blood on the interior of his vehicle, as well as on his clothing and hands.

Gemmill was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 19.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

