Christine Diane Warner, 63, of Seneca, died Saturday evening, September 25, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in Clarion on July 9, 1958 to Marabelle (Emrick) Rice and the late Robert L. Rice.

She was a 1976 graduate of Cranberry High School, and attended the Vo-Tech School where she studied cosmetology.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Christine enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, crocheting, and gardening.

She was employed as a beautician for many years, working at Roemer’s Hair Fashion in Oil City and the Mane Event in Franklin. She later worked at Honeywell in Franklin and was currently working at Amazing Stitches in Emlenton.

In addition to her mother, Marabelle Rice of Franklin, she is survived by two sons, David J. Warner of Franklin, and Andrew P. Warner and his wife Jane of Franklin; a grandson, Maddox Warner; three brothers: Joseph Rice and his wife Marlene of Seneca, Jerry Rice, and Ronald Rice and his wife Aletta of Jacksonville, Florida.

Also surviving is a niece, Courtney Golden; three nephews, Robert, Peter, and Joseph Rice; and several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rice; and an uncle, Jack Rice.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday (October 2nd) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

There will be no funeral service held. Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Christine's family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

