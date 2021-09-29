 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Biscuits with Honey Butter

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Served with honey butter, these biscuits are all kinds of awesome!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup shortening
1 cup mashed sweet potatoes
1/2 cup half-and-half cream

Honey Butter:
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine sweet potatoes and cream; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; gently knead 8-10 times.

-Pat or roll out to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter. Reroll and repeat once. Place one inch apart on a greased baking sheet.

-Bake at 400° for 9-11 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat the butter, honey, and cinnamon until blended. Serve with warm biscuits.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

