Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Biscuits with Honey Butter

Served with honey butter, these biscuits are all kinds of awesome!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons sugar



3 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/4 cup shortening1 cup mashed sweet potatoes1/2 cup half-and-half cream

Honey Butter:

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine sweet potatoes and cream; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; gently knead 8-10 times.

-Pat or roll out to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter. Reroll and repeat once. Place one inch apart on a greased baking sheet.

-Bake at 400° for 9-11 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat the butter, honey, and cinnamon until blended. Serve with warm biscuits.

