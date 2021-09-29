County Sealed Bid Auction a Success with Vehicles & Property Drawing Attention

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County raised a record amount of money in its 2021 Sealed Bid Sale of surplus items on Tuesday morning, fueled in part by a large number of vehicles for sale and two pieces of property in Shippenville.

The opening of bids started with two pieces of property, followed by vehicles, and then items no longer used by the county including furniture from Court Room One in the courthouse.

“All bids must be opened at a public meeting,” explained Commissioner Ted Tharan. “All awards must be at a public meeting. So, we’ll open them today (Tuesday) and pass them on to the solicitor to make sure that they conform with everything and that they meet all the requirements of the code. The awards will be on October 12 at our next public meeting.”

Henry and Dunkle LLC was the low bidder for the one-acre Lot One, the former building of Riverhill Beverage in Shippenville, for $211,870.00. The commissioners originally purchased the building a few years ago for storage of public safety vehicles, but the plan changed when Clarion County purchased the nearby former Sorce warehouse for various public safety and emergency uses.

The adjoining 19,567 square foot property attracted a high bid of $35,000.00 from Yasir Bhatti.

Commissioners originally purchased the property for $150,000.00, making money on their auction sale.

Tharan and fellow commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley said everybody who helped earn money for the county did a fantastic job. Tharan also noted the organizing of the auction by commissioner staff members Jillian Stephens, Mindy Frampton, and Daisy Laslo.

Commissioners appear to have earned over $59,000.00 through their vehicle auction this year. All successful bidders must pay for their winning bids in cash or a certified check.

Price Auto Group LLC, of Leeper, was the high bidder on six vehicles.

“We didn’t realize that this was going to be the biggest sale that we’ve ever had,” continued Tharan. “Most of the time we’ve had a few vehicle vehicles, and that’s it. This should be the last one for a while. It was because transportation was eligible for all new vehicles within the last two years from PennDOT.”

Brosius and Heasley also pointed out there is a real shortage of used vehicles on car lots because of a shortage of computer chips and parts.

The extensive list of used furniture, benches, and other surplus Clarion County property drew the least attention, with no bids received on some items. Clarion County will be issuing a final list of all top bidders; they notified successful bidders by telephone on Tuesday afternoon.

