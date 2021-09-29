Emanuel “Junior” DeMarches, Jr., 91, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his daughters home in Centerville. He had resided there for the past few years.

Junior was born on April 10, 1930, in Pithole, to the late Emanuel and Cornelia (McKane) DeMarches, Sr. He married Dorothy Teed on December 29, 1956 in Franklin. Mrs. DeMarches preceded him in death on October 8, 2020.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1948.

Junior was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean Conflict. He entered the service on September 5, 1950 at Polk and was assigned to the Co F, 112th Infantry Regt, 28th Infantry Division, as a Light Weapons Infantryman. He was honorably discharged on May 22, 1952 with the rank of Corporal.

Emanuel was formerly employed as a press operator for 27 years at National Forge until his retirement in 1992. He previously worked at Struthers Wells as a crane operator until the plants closing, Oilwell Division of US Steel in Oil City and General American in Masury, OH.

He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post #5958 VFW, Cleo J. Ross Post #368 American Legion, Titusville Moose #84 and the former PNA #2031.

Junior is survived by his children, Brenda DeMarches and companion John Wise of Oil City, Bonnie DeMarches and companion Pat Childers of Centerville, John DeMarches of Titusville, Michael DeMarches and companion Iris of Titusville; his grandchildren, Travis and Kasie DeMarches, John Thomas DeMarches, Jr., Kayla Sue DeMarches, Dustin McWilliams and David Watson, Jr; great-grandchildren, Megyn, Jackson, and Enzo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Smith; a son, Emanuel “Mannie” DeMarches III; a granddaughter, Kayla Sue DeMarches; brothers, John and Frank DeMarches; and sisters, Josephine Hinderman, Eva Carter, and Mary DeMarches.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. to celebrate Junior’s life on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the American Legion 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, PA 16354.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with full military rites observed.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gordon B. Garret Funeral Home in Titusville. For more information, including online condolences, visit their website at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.