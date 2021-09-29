 

Kenneth W. Confer

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Kenneth W. Confer, 54, of Oil City, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after a long illness.

Born on January 24, 1967 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Wade E. and Martha A. Lind Confer.

Ken was an Oil City High School graduate.

Mr. Confer worked as an armored security guard and later in various service positions with the UPMC Oil City Hospital.

Over the years, Ken spent many hours restoring and enjoying his Mustang cars.

Most of all, Ken loved every visit and treasured the time he had with his daughter, Shelby.

Surviving is his daughter, Shelby Confer, of Strattanville; two sisters Sharon Reese Scott and husband Art of Florida, Anna Scurry and husband James of New York; and a half-brother Raymond Lind and wife Cheryl of Butler and many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is his childhood friend and biggest supporter Dana Boocks.

Preceding Kenneth in death are his parents, Wade and Martha, and a sister Sandra Sue Confer who passed away as a young child.

Per Ken’s request, there will be no visitation. A private interment will be held at the Heckathorn Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


