With local ties to the Tionesta area, and with shattered hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Nadine Lee Conant, 40, of Newington.

Nadine was born in Hartford, CT to Mom, Edith Conant-Haney, and Dad, Gregory Conant, on March 29, 1981 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Pennsylvania.

Nadine was raised in Southington, CT and graduated from Southington High School, Class of 1999.

She found her passion in helping those who needed it at Hartford Healthcare as a Medical Navigator in the Inpatient Unit of Rushford.

There is nothing in this world that Nadine loved and cherished more than becoming a mom to her 3 amazing children, Adrianna, Elijah, and Nathaniel.

To see their growth, accomplishments and successes meant everything to her. Through the good times and the challenges, her kids could always count on her.

Nadine will be remembered for her spunk, spirit, the love she gave, and her forthright honesty.

She was a giver of great advice, a listening ear, shoulder to cry on, a confidant that could always be counted on, and your biggest supporter. If you were loved by Nadine, you were loved by every part of her being.

In addition to her parents, Nadine is survived by the three loves of her life, her children, Adrianna, Elijah and Nathaniel, her brother, William Conant and his kids, Cynthia, William, Gabriella and Paetyn, her sister and best friend, Eva and her husband Kevin Koski and their kids Tyler and Brianna of Southington.

She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Nadine was predeceased by her soulmate, Raymond Soden on September 29, 2009.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nadine’s memory may be made to the Nadine Conant’s Children Education Fund, c/o Eva Koski, 144 Nunzio Dr, Plantsville, CT 06479.

Calling hours were held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.