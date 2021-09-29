North Clarion High School Class of 1971 Celebrates 50th Class Reunion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Twenty-three of the seventy-two graduates from North Clarion’s Class of 1971 on Saturday, September 25, celebrated their 50th high school reunion at the Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

(Pictured from left to right, Bottom Row: Debbie (Siegel) Burford, Anna (Lauer) Smerkar, Lorie (Ditz) Irwin, Linda (Beary) Carulli, Darlene Wolbert, Paula (Boyd) Bowersox. First Row: Leo Pfendler, Brad Eisenman, Dan Gordon, Rick Rathfon, Danny Kaye, Lenny Hetrick, Jola (Kurtzhals) Meinert, Dave Crise, Kim Miller, Randy Whitton, Bill Aaron. Second Row: Tim Harriger, Dan Irwin, Steve Banner, Ed Heasley, Dick Bowen, Bernie Hoover. Photo by Diane Banner, article by Dan Gordon)

Together with their spouses, 40 people attended the event.

The reunion was held at the clubhouse restaurant and was catered by Sweet Basil’s. The room was decorated by the reunion committee with school colors and class memorabilia. A small tribute table was set up for those 10 class members who had passed. Music from the 1960s and 1970s echoed in the background.

Earlier this year this class raised over $5,000.00 for the North Clarion Foundation Alumni Scholarship fund. Two scholarships were presented on behalf of the Class of 1971 to two members of the North Clarion Class of 2021 at an awards ceremony in May.

The evening was spent renewing old friendships and finished with everyone sharing memories they had of school events or teachers. Many classmates told stories of how certain teachers had made an impact in their future careers and lives.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.