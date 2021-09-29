Police: Area Man Hits, Kicks, Strangles Woman for Not Getting Car Repaired; Points Gun at Her

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted, strangled, and threatened to shoot a woman for not repairing a car.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old Rickie Lee Mekeal, of Punxsutawney, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 9:16 a.m. on Monday, September 27, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that happened at a residence in Perry Township, Jefferson County, on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:29 a.m. on Monday, September 27, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 119 and State Route 210, in Perry Township, where they met with a male victim and another known male.

According to the complaint, the individuals related that a known woman had contacted them about a known female victim, asking them to help the victim. The individuals showed police screenshots of text messages where the female victim stated she had been kicked in the ribs and was fighting with her boyfriend.

The complaint notes the female victim stated she was scared and needed to leave before she got hurt.

The individuals told police they had been contacted and were asked to go pick up the female victim. They then went to a residence on Kachmar Road in Perry Township to pick up the victim, but when they arrived, she did not want to leave. However, they told police the victim then changed her mind and decided to leave, at which point her boyfriend, identified as Rickie Mekeal, reportedly became irate, went into the house, and returned with a gun, according to the complaint.

The male victim told police Mekeal pointed the pistol at him and then fired a shot in the opposite direction. He also indicated that when they went to leave, he heard multiple additional shots.

Police then proceeded to the residence, where they heard yelling, banging, and “lots of commotion” as they approached. At one point, the troopers also heard a female voice yelling “please stop,” according to the complaint.

Mekeal then exited the back door of the residence and fired a shot from a pistol into the woods behind his house, the complaint states.

Police then approached Mekeal and ordered him to drop the gun. He reportedly complied and was immediately detained.

The female victim was then interviewed about the incident.

According to the complaint, the female victim told police that Mekeal had gone to look for car parts and came back irate when he could not find them and the car was still not fixed. She indicated Mekeal blamed her for not having the car fixed and said he then pushed her to the ground and began hitting and kicking her.

Police observed red marks around the victim’s eye and a slight scratch above her eye, which appeared to be starting to bruise. She also reportedly had multiple bumps on her head, under her hair, as well as red marks on her neck, the complaint notes.

The victim told police Mekeal hit her numerous times, more than she could count, and explained that she was eventually able to get away and went to a bedroom. She reported Mekeal followed her and then grabbed her by the hair and began hitting and yelling at her again. The victim said Mekeal then placed his hands around her throat and began choking her. She reported she yelled “you’re going to kill me,” and he then stopped. She then texted her friend and told her what had happened and her friend sent her father (the male victim) to get her, according to the complaint.

The female victim told police that when the male victim and the other known male showed up, Mekeal told her to tell them to leave, but they refused to leave without her. She indicated Mekeal would not allow her to leave, so he went into the house and retrieved a pistol.

The victim told police Mekeal then went out and told the male victim and the other known male to leave and fired three to five shots away from them. She indicated the male victim, and the other known man then got into their truck and left the property, and she and Mekeal went back inside, where he continued to yell at her. She stated Mekeal then grabbed her by the face, stuck the gun barrel an inch from her mouth, and threatened to kill her, her children, and her father.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on October 4 with Judge Mizerock presiding.

