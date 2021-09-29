Redbank School Board: No Action On Strike Until Next Week

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley School Board on Tuesday night announced that it will not make any decisions on the Redbank Valley Education Association’s request for nonbinding, voluntary arbitration until next week’s meeting.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

During their work session on Tuesday, September 28, board president William Reddinger told exploreClarion.com the board will take whatever action the majority of its members decide on; however, that the action, or lack of action, will be done next week at the board’s regular meeting on October 4.

“We will not be taking official action on the contract issue with the professional staff tonight,” he said. “The association gave us notice over the weekend and did not give us time to meet the legal requirement of advertising of a voting session for tonight. Any action or inaction will be done Monday night.”

The Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) delivered their response to Reddinger’s comments during the public comment section of the meeting.

“Based on the results of a survey of our members,” said a representative from the RVEA, “an overwhelming majority of the teachers are unwilling to accept the board’s proposal. We are now looking for help to settle this.”

The help, the union representative said, would come in the form of the nonbinding arbitration, which she argued would be key to get students back into the classroom.

“To get to nonbinding arbitration, we need to either continue to strike until October 19, or the board can agree to go to nonbinding arbitration now, and end the strike early,” she said.

Near the tail-end of the meeting, board member Jason Barnett spoke about the negotiations and stated it was important for the public to know agreeing to nonbinding arbitration might not prevent a future strike.

“If we agree to nonbinding arbitration whether it be now or wait to the end,” said Barnett, “and if the parties fail to reach an agreement through arbitration, the teachers can most definitely strike again.”

Barnett warned that the board had not received assurances from the union they would not strike later in the school year.

“There’s people that have a major misconception. If this fails, they can strike again,” he stated, citing a letter written by the board’s legal counsel.

Reddinger said the letter will be published online on the district’s website.

What Happens Now?

Collective bargaining in Pennsylvania K-12 schools is governed by Act 88, found here.

If the board agrees next Monday with the union to go to nonbinding arbitration, the strike would end while both parties have the contract negations mediated by the state labor department.

Arbitration could possibly include a fact-finding panel, which would be able to make recommendations to both parties.

Arbitration, however, is nonbinding, and either side could say no to the deal.

If this happens, the RVEA will have the ability to strike again this school year.

If the school board decides on October 4 to not go into arbitration with the union, then the RVEA will continue to strike until October 19, at which point the strike would end, but both sides would be forced into arbitration by Act 88.

Public schools in Pennsylvania must complete 180 days of instruction by June 30. If the strike were to go on to a point where this would be impossible, Act 88 gives the state education secretary the power to seek an injunction against the union to stop them from striking.

