Say What?!: Idaho Man Catches 35 Grapes in His Mouth While Juggling

IDAHO – An Idaho man with multiple Guinness World Records for juggling combined two of his skills by catching 35 grapes in his mouth while juggling three balls for 1 minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with frequent collaborator Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon to break the record for most grapes caught in the mouth in 1 minute while juggling.

