CCHA: Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Housing Authority, continues to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, PHFA to administer Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Clarion County Housing Authority continues to successfully administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). CCHA has distributed 36% of funding while nationwide only 10% has been distributed. The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance for households that are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.
The following details are applicable:
• We can pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.
• We can assist with utility arrears and at-home energy costs, such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil.
• We can also assist with other housing costs.
CCHA continues to encourage people to reach out to us and we will review the assistance on a case-by-case basis.
A landlord or a tenant can apply for the renter’s benefits. Landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants to get that process started.
Eligibility based on:
• 2020 household gross income or household monthly gross income 30 days prior to date of application must be at or below 80 percent of the area. Individuals below $36,350.00 or a family of four at $51,900.00.
• Applicants have to be Clarion County residents.
Interested people are encouraged to give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910 ext. 115.
More information is available on our website: clarionhousing.com
Online applications can be found at: compass.state.pa.us
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) will be administering the federal Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). Pennsylvania has been allocated $350 million to help homeowners that are behind on their mortgage and other home-related expenses because of the pandemic. PHFA is currently working to develop the HAF Program so that the U.S. Treasury can approve it to become operational.
The plan is currently open for public comment before submission to the U.S. Treasury. PHFA expects the program to be available in the fall.
More information is available at: https://www.phfa.org/haf/
Contact:
Voice/TTY: (814) 226-8910
Fax: (814) 226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingAuthority
