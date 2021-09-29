Vehicle Slams into Fence in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it slammed into a wooden fence in Eldred Township on Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 10:37 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Greeley Road just east of State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 22-year-old Ryan J. Thrush, of Madison, Wisconsin, was traveling on Greeley Road when he lost control of his 2021 Honda Accord. It went off the roadway and then struck a wooden fence.

Thrush and his passenger, identified as 21-year-old Hailey M. Robbins, of Slippery Rock, were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by McPherson Towing.

Thrush was cited for a traffic violation.

