 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Slams into Fence in Eldred Township

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it slammed into a wooden fence in Eldred Township on Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 10:37 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Greeley Road just east of State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 22-year-old Ryan J. Thrush, of Madison, Wisconsin, was traveling on Greeley Road when he lost control of his 2021 Honda Accord. It went off the roadway and then struck a wooden fence.

Thrush and his passenger, identified as 21-year-old Hailey M. Robbins, of Slippery Rock, were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by McPherson Towing.

Thrush was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.