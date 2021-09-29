William P. Moon, 78, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 28, 2021.

Born June 11, 1943, at the Oil City Hospital, he was one of six children of the late Charles Mortimer and Helen Marie Fox Moon.

On July 8, 1961, he married the former Cynthia Ann Townley who survives. They just celebrated 60 years of marriage together.

Bill was a 1962 graduate of Oil City High School.

Mr. Moon was a working man his entire life, starting as a 12-year-old boy.

He formerly worked at Hanna Transfer, Columbia Corrugated, US Corrugated, Timberline Packaging, Greif Brothers, and Moonlight Packaging. He successfully patented the “variable volume stackable container” during his career.

He was president of family-owned Gates & Burns Realty, Inc., and was former owner of Venclar Construction.

Bill owned a local oil lease and donated many historical pieces of oil lease equipment to Drake Well, where he served as a charter member of Friends of Drake Well.

He was a board member of the former Seneca Printing, a board member of the Venango County Industrial Development, and he was an Adelphoi Club member.

An ardent hunter, he travelled all of North America in pursuit of big game, amassing many memories, stories and trophies from each hunt.

In addition to his wife, Cynthia A. Moon, he is survived by two children, Mayor William “Bill” P. Moon, Jr. and wife Robin of Oil City, and Gregory A. Moon of Titusville; and five grandchildren, William Paul Moon III of Erie, Rebecca A. Moon Stephens and husband Gregory, of Austin, TX, and Caden Michael Moon, Carly Leann Moon, and Hunter McKenzie Moon all of Titusville.

Also surviving are three sisters, Catherine Wiltanger and husband Robert of Mansfield, OH, Rose Ochalek and husband Norman of Seneca, and Rita Wukela and husband Robert of Florence, SC; a brother, Daniel R. Moon and wife Karen of Painesville, OH; a special nephew, C. Scott Moon, his wife Wendy and son Michael of Cooperstown; and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles R. Moon.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 3 to 7 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the funeral home at 11 am, with family friend, Deacon Richard O’Polka of St. Patrick Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the “Oil City Mayor Scholarship Fund” which provides a college scholarship to an Oil City High School graduate who’s served the community by volunteering.

Checks are to be made payable to Bridge Builders Community Foundation, with “Oil City Mayor Scholarship Fund” in the memo line, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

