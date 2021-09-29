William R. “Bill” Schell, 46, of Oil City, died at his home on Monday, September 27, 2021.

He was born November 8, 1974 in Oil City to William J. Schell and Patricia D. (Stone) McClellan.

Bill was a graduate of Oil City High School, and attended DeVry Institute in Ohio to study computer science.

He was an active parent and coach with the Oil City Little League and Oil City Girls Softball.

He was a member of St. Stephen Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing, and spending time with his family and his children.

He had a tender heart for the elderly and was employed as a home health care aide.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia McClellan and her husband Robert of Oil City, and his father, William Schell and his wife Kathryn of Economy; three children: Madison, Mya, and William “Liam” Schell; a brother, Robert McClellan and his wife Stephanie of Oil City; a sister, Sara Guerra and her husband Tyler of Titusville and their children, Brady and Gracie; a step-brother, Thomas Dunn and his wife Jamie of Cranford, New Jersey; and a step-sister, Bethany Friel and her husband Donald of Pittsburgh.

Also surviving are his aunts and uncles: Deborah Burgdorfer, Cathy Voit and her husband David, Tom Schell and his wife Linda, and Carolyn Judy and her husband John, all of Oil City; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Ella Stone, and William and Ida Schell; and a cousin, Mark Burgdorfer.

Visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Thursday (Sept. 30) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday (Oct. 1) at 3 p.m. with Father Johnathan Schmolt, parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oil City Junior Baseball, P.O. Box 1552, Oil City, PA 16301.

To express online condolences to Bill’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

