A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.