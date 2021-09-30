Area Native Graduating National Guard Basic Training Today

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (EYT) – Leeper native Zachary Smith is graduating today from Army National Guard basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

From the age of nine, Smith lived in the Leeper area, and in 2018, he graduated from North Clarion High School.

His mother, Michelle Rankin, told exploreClarion.com that joining the National Guard has been a longtime goal for Smith, who had hoped to go into the field of Intelligence.

Nevertheless, because of family hardship – the untimely death of his father and his mother’s struggles with cancer – Smith decided to go into another field, working with tanks, because of an available enlistment bonus for that field.

“He made that choice for me, gave up what he really wanted to do, Rankin explained.

“He said he can cross-train later, but he still gave up his dream for now to help me.”

Following his graduation on Thursday, September 30, Smith will be shipping out to Oklahoma to complete Advanced Individual Training (AIT).

Rankin said that he then plans to return to Leeper where he will begin training for a position at SCI Forest.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Rankin said. “I’m sure my husband would be really proud of him, too.”

