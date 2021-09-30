 

Bernard W. Eck

Thursday, September 30, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Bernard W. Eck, 81, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born on July 9, 1940 in Fryburg he was the son of Thomas E. and Augusta E. Eck.

He was a graduate of North Clarion High School.

On October 15, 1971 he was married to M. Kay Rossman Eck who preceded him in death on January 29, 2019.

Bernard served as a custodian at West Forest Junior Senior High School for over 20 years. Outside the school he enjoyed being in the outdoors with friends and family.

He is survived by his children: Shelly Eck and companion Don Frye of Tionesta and Jeffrey Eck and fiancee Theresa Whitton and her children Brenna and Brittney. Also surviving are a sister Rita Marie Schaffer and husband Richard of Tionesta, sister Dorothy Catherine Eck “Sister Mary Joseph” of OH, brother George Joseph Eck of Tidioute, and brother Paul Eugene Eck and wife Nancy Lu of Tionesta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kay, and siblings: Richard “Dick”, twins Mary and Anna, Leroy “Tom”, Mary E, James “Jim”, Ed, John, Robert, and Grace.

As per his request there will be no public visitation. The family is being cared for by Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


