Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Ground Turkey Burgers

Thursday, September 30, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These juicy, tender patties on whole wheat buns make a satisfying sandwich!

Ingredients

1 large egg, lightly beaten
2/3 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs

1/2 cup finely chopped celery
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1-1/4 pounds lean ground turkey
6 whole wheat hamburger buns, split

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the egg, bread crumbs, celery, onion, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings. Crumble turkey over mixture and mix well. Shape into six patties.

-On a greased grill, cook, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 5-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165° and juices run clear. Serve on buns.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


