Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Ground Turkey Burgers

These juicy, tender patties on whole wheat buns make a satisfying sandwich!

Ingredients

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2/3 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs



1/2 cup finely chopped celery1/4 cup finely chopped onion1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1-1/4 pounds lean ground turkey6 whole wheat hamburger buns, split

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the egg, bread crumbs, celery, onion, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings. Crumble turkey over mixture and mix well. Shape into six patties.

-On a greased grill, cook, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 5-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165° and juices run clear. Serve on buns.

