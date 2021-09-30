Clarion Man Charged With Walking Naked Through Common Area of Apartment Building Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man who has been charged with walking nude through the common area of an apartment building in Clarion Borough waived his hearing on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against James Ralph Rhoades, of Clarion, were waived for court on September 28:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3



– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Rhoades remains free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:00 p.m. on September 1, Clarion Borough Police received a call from a known local landlord about a tenant, identified as Jim (James R.) Rhoades, walking around naked in a common hallway at the landlord’s property on South 6th Avenue.

The landlord reported that on September 1, she was checking security videos for the property when she observed Rhoades leaving his apartment on two different occasions with no clothing on, once at 7:00 a.m. and once at 7:30 a.m., according to the complaint.

The landlord told police that on both occasions, Rhoades left his apartment naked and walked down the hallway in the common area, the complaint states.

The landlord also noted that elementary school children live on the same floor of the building as Rhoades and could have seen him naked, the complaint indicates.

The landlord also provided police with the security video footage, which showed Rhoades leaving his apartment and entering the common hallway naked, according to the complaint.

Police then went to the apartment building on South 6th Avenue and spoke to Rhoades about the incident.

According to the complaint, he initially denied walking in the common hallway naked, but after being told he had been caught on video, he admitted to doing so and stated that he “made a mistake” and “wouldn’t do it again,” and then he shut the door of his apartment.

The charges were filed against Rhoades through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 2.

RELATED:

Clarion Man Charged With Forging Doctor’s Name on Prescription

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.