CNET Busts Area Couple for Growing Marijuana in Front Yard

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against two area residents who were reportedly caught growing marijuana in the front yard of their residence in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Robert Jason Smyers and 42-year-old Katie Joleen Shreckengost, both of Summerville.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 26, CNET officers traveled to a property in Redbank Township, Clarion County, after receiving a tip about a marijuana grow operation in the front yard of the residence.

The officers found a wooden structure with plastic wrapped around it in the front yard of the residence with a marijuana plant sticking up above the top of the structure, in plain view.

Police then approached the front door of the residence and reportedly observed several large marijuana plants enclosed on three sides by plastic with one side open toward the front of the residence.

The officers then knocked at the door and made contact with Robert Smyers and Katie Shreckengost.

According to the complaint, when questioned about the plants, both Smyers and Shreckengost indicated they had knowledge of the plants, and Smyers admitted to growing the marijuana to smoke.

When police advised that they would be confiscating the plants, Smyers stated: “This sucks, it was a lot of work,” the complaint notes.

Smyers added that he had “just recently transferred one of the plants from a tote into the ground,” the complaint indicates.

The officers then removed a total of seven plants from the property.

Smyers and Shreckengost were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Both individuals were released on $7,500.00 unsecured bail each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on October 12 with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.