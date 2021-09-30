 

Cook Forest Fall Work Day Set for October 16

Thursday, September 30, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-09-29-at-10.44.47-AMCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Cook Forest Fall Work Day will be held on Saturday, October 16.

Have you been looking for a way to get involved with Cook Forest State Park?

Please consider joining in for the day to help maintain the park through various work projects. Jobs may include trail maintenance, litter pickup, painting, wood stacking, etc.

Free camping Friday and Saturday nights will be available for volunteers with prior notice received by Monday, October 4.

Anyone who is planning to join in for the day is asked to contact the Park Office at 814-744-8407 at least two weeks in advance so that organizers can have a volunteer project lined up for you.

Screen-Shot-2021-09-29-at-10.45.17-AM

Lunch will not be provided this year due to COVID-19.

The event will begin at the Maintenance Complex where volunteers will receive their assigned tasks between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. They will then work on tasks until noon and return the work gear to the Maintenance Complex.

A Certificate Ceremony will then be held at Shelter #2 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.


