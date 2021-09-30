Criminal Charges Against Men Accused in Altercation in Sligo Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against two East Brady men who were allegedly involved in a physical altercation in Sligo have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 24-year-old Brandon Scott Smith and 22-year-old Hunter Edward Minich was withdrawn on Tuesday, September 28.

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

One second-degree misdemeanor count of false imprisonment filed against Minich was also withdrawn.

One count each of summary harassment against Smith and Minich was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:45 a.m. on August 19, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the intersection of Penn Street and Morris Road in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for a report of two men fighting.

Police then made contact with Brandon Scott Smith and Hunter Edward Minich, who both reportedly had visible signs of recent physical injuries.

According to the complaint, Minich reported that Smith was throwing items around in their vehicle as they were traveling down Penn Street and said he then stopped the vehicle, and Smith punched him in the face and began to press his thumb again his throat. He also reported Smith bit his hand. Minich told police they then fought over the keys, and Smith scratched the back of his neck with the house key and kicked him in the groin. He also reported that Smith bit him, elbowed him, and struck him again on the temple.

Smith reported that they had been arguing while driving on Penn Street and said he tried to exit the vehicle and flee when Minich stopped the vehicle. He told police Minich then picked him up and held him against the car to stop him from leaving. He reported Minich then restrained him on the ground until police arrived at the scene, the complaint states.

Two known witnesses at the scene corroborated what Smith reported, saying that they saw Minich restraining Smith on the ground and assaulting him, according to the complaint.

Police found that Minich had a visible scratch on the back of his neck, a bite mark on his right elbow, a bite mark on the top of his left hand, and cuts on his right palm, while Smith had a laceration to the top of his head, several scratches on his right shoulder, and several scratches near his left eye, the complaint indicates.

Smith and Minich were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:40 p.m. on August 19.

