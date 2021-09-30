Dollar Tree Raising Some Prices Over $1 at Select Stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (EYT) – Dollar Tree, Inc. announced on Tuesday that the company is planning to begin testing additional price points above $1 in select Dollar Tree stores.

The company says the decision was based on positive customer reaction and the success of its new Combo and Dollar Tree Plus store formats.

“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar – and we remain committed to that core proposition – but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated in a release issued on Tuesday.

“We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.”

Dollar Tree has already announced that it is on track in 2021 to have 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores by fiscal year-end – offering an assortment of value priced $1, $3, and $5 products. Another 1,500 stores are planned for fiscal 2022, and at least 5,000 Dollar Tree Plus stores are expected by the end of fiscal 2024.

The company has also had significant success with its newest store format, the Combo Store, which leverages the strengths of both banners by bringing a multi-price assortment to Dollar Tree shoppers.

The company currently has 105 Combo Stores and expects to add 400 Combo Stores in fiscal 2022, with the potential of up to 3,000 over the next several years.

“We are a ‘test-and-learn’ organization which is what we are doing with this new initiative. We listen to our customers and believe it will make shopping with us an even better experience. Our merchants have proven that they are among the best in the industry in working with suppliers to create extreme value, and we will continue to deliver the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ to our customers,” Witynski added.

“Our brand promise is that customers get great value for what they spend at Dollar Tree. We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50.”

