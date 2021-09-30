E. Joan Tecza, age 88, of Oil City, passed away on September 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Torpedo, PA, she was one of eight children of the late Leo Burt and Elva M. VanGuiler.

Joan was a high school graduate and went on to acquire her Accounting Degree at the University of Pittsburgh. She worked as certified nursing assistant for over 30 years until retirement.

Joan was a member of Cherrytree Bible Church until its closure and then she became a member of Cherrytree United Methodist Church.

In her earlier days, she loved to crochet and make afghans. She loved living on a farm, enjoying the farm life with her family.

In 1950, she married her first husband, Edward Baum, together the shared three children who survive, Judy Carbaugh of Noblesville, IN, John Baum of Hanford, CA, and Sally Gegogeine and husband Greg of Noblesville, IN. Also surviving are six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

On March 3, 1973, she then married her second husband, Edward A. Tecza, who survives. Surviving are stepchildren, Michael Tecza and wife Annette of Florida, Darlene Seiling of Conneaut Lake, and James “Jimmy Joe” Tecza of Rocky Grove; and seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding Joan in death were her parents, a stepdaughter, Debra Feely, a stepson, Edward Tecza Jr., and her seven siblings, Claire Burt, Louise Proper, Ruby Deeter, Ruth Humes, Dorothy Frankenberger, Ronald Burt, and Jack Burt.

Per Joan’s request there will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 pm at Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 156 Cooperstown Road in Cooperstown, with Senior Pastor David McVay officiating. A luncheon will follow the memorial service at the church.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to the Cherrytree United Methodist Church, 2724 State Route 8, Titusville, PA 16354.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

