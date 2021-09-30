Edward J. Barr, age 75, of Knox, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born January 6, 1946, in Washington D.C., he was a son of the late Calvin E. and Maxine Stitt Barr.

He married the former Karen King on November 30, 1963.

Ed was the owner and operator of Ed’s Auto Body in Knox.

He was a member of the New Hope Church in Clarion and enjoyed motorcycles and antique and classic cars.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; three daughters: Darla (Rick) Glass of Venus; Jodi (Rob) Eyler of Franklin and Melissa (Tim) Fye of Strattanville; eight grandchildren: Rikki, Tyler, Mara, Jesse, Grant, Shanee, Cody and Linzee, and one great grandchild, Brantley.

Ed is also survived by a brother and sister, Frank Barr of Virginia and Susan Watson of Huston, Texas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Barr, and five brothers and sisters: James Barr, Janie Ventura, Marlene Barr, Charlie Barr and Sam Barr.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the New Hope Church, 15870, Route 322, Clarion.

Funeral services will follow in the church at 11 a.m. Monday with Reverend Colin Koch, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

