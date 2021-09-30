Featured Local Job: Various Positions at Beverage-Air

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for various positions.

Starting pay rate is $13.50/ hour. No experience is required.

Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.

Premium pay for the weekend shift

Quarterly pay progression reviews

Paid vacation and holidays

Comprehensive benefits package

Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers

