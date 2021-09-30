 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

James’ Bill on Consistency, Flexibility Passes Full House

Thursday, September 30, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-(3)HARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. Lee James (R-Venango/Butler) announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.

“House Bill 1350 modernizes the Borough Code in accordance with recent changes to the First Class Township Code,” said James. “It is important to ensure rules are the same across the board in order to eliminate any conflicting, confusing guidance.”

Specifically, this legislation provides protections for elected officials after seeking legal opinions and supplies borough councils with better options to seek a borough manager among others.

“Anyone who seeks legal advice on a matter should be exempt from any financial losses the borough incurs,” said James. “They should not bear the financial burden because the person acted in good faith. I am happy to see widespread support for this legislation so we can take the pressure off of officials making decisions in the best interest of their municipality.

“In the event a borough manager position becomes vacant, councils are handcuffed when it comes to determining the next individual for that role. This bill opens up the candidate field, which will be beneficial to finding the best person for the job,” he added.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.