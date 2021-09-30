 

Local Man Injured in Crash After Running Red Light on Route 68

Thursday, September 30, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Shippenville man was injured in a crash that occurred after he ran a red light on State Route 68 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:57 p.m. on September 28, on State Route 68, at its intersection with Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 90-year-old Melbourne C. Canby, of Shippenville, was operating a 2019 Honda Accord traveling north on State Route 68, and making a left turn into Perkins Road when he failed to stop for a red light.

Canby’s vehicle was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by 20-year-old Angelina J. Pierotti, of Parker, which was traveling southbound on State Route 68 through a green light.

Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest facing south on State Route 68.

Canby suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital ER by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Pierotti was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Canby was cited for a traffic signal violation.


