Local Man Loses Over $1,600 to PayPal Scam

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an investigation is underway after a local man lost over $1,600.00 to a PayPal email scam.

Around 6:00 p.m. on September 27, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that a known 69-year-old male victim from Leeper received an email from a fraudulent PayPal email address advising they were charged for something the victim didn’t purchase.

According to police, through further actions by the victim, the suspect transferred a total of $1,603.98 from the victim’s bank account to another fraudulent bank account.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

