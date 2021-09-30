 

Local Man Loses Over $1,600 to PayPal Scam

Thursday, September 30, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

scamFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an investigation is underway after a local man lost over $1,600.00 to a PayPal email scam.

Around 6:00 p.m. on September 27, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that a known 69-year-old male victim from Leeper received an email from a fraudulent PayPal email address advising they were charged for something the victim didn’t purchase.

According to police, through further actions by the victim, the suspect transferred a total of $1,603.98 from the victim’s bank account to another fraudulent bank account.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.


