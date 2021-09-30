 

Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon

Thursday, September 30, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon, 72, of Oil City, PA., passed away Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Born Sept. 1, 1949 in Erie, PA., she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Gertrude Daniels Balter.

Marge was a graduate of East High School in Erie.

On Feb. 7, 1970 she was married to Michael Patrick McMahon in Erie and he survives.

Mrs. McMahon had worked as the bookstore manager for the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for 19 years.

She was a member of St Stephen’s Church part of St. Joseph Parish.

Marge enjoyed quilting and spending time with her granddaughters.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kelli Graeff & her husband Gregory of Mars and Maggie McMahon of Tidioute; two granddaughters, Ashley and Christine; one brother, Joseph Balter & his wife Magdalene of Erie; a sister, Susan Brozell & her husband James of Erie; a goddaughter, Patricia Omniewski; and a godson, Logan McMahon; as well as many nieces and nephews and in laws.

Marge was preceded in death by a sister Kathryn Harrington and three brothers James Balter, Thomas Balter and Michael Balter

Friends will be received today (Thursday Sept. 30)from 4-7 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday in St. Stephens Church with Rev. Christopher Singer, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


