Mask Mandate a Double-Edged Sword for Redbank Valley School Board

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – In what has become an all-too-common school board topic in the area, the Redbank Valley School Board issued an official statement regarding the state-ordered mask mandate in Pennsylvania public schools.

“This board will not be using this forum to debate the politics of masks nor the politics of one’s agreement or disagreement of the COVID issue,” board president William Reddinger, laying out the argument the school board has found itself in a bind with the mask mandate.

Reddinger said the state education secretary Noel Ortega had indicated to Pennsylvania school districts in August there would be no funds withheld and no district liability “regarding a district having any liability in regards to the COVID problem.”

After the mask mandate was first announced, the ambiguity of the exceptions in the order seemed to “solve the mandate by making the mask requirement a personal choice.”

Seeking guidance from local representatives, Reddinger said he contacted the office of Rep. Donna Oberlander (R – Clarion/Armstrong/Forest), but could not get a clear answer as how to the district needed to proceed.

“Instead of giving her constituents an answer, Mrs. Oberlander chose to spin an answer that totally avoided my question. The district proceeded to honor the exception requests submitted by parents.”

On September 8, Secretary Ortega released a letter sent to an unnamed school district in the state in which he outlined the possible consequences for not enforcing the mask mandate, which include financial penalties, exposure to personal liability and investigation by the United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

Two days later state Secretary of Education Sheri Smith sent a letter to school administrators stating Ortega’s letter applies to every school district in the state and that “any school entity simply permitting a parent’s sign-off without evidence that the student has a medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering is not in compliance with the order.”

“Those two letters were completely opposite of what Secretary of Education Ortega stated on August 6,” stated Reddinger, revealing there are parents who have filed complaints with the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the district not following the mandate.

Even more worrying for the board were parents who may choose to send their children to cyber school if they are required to wear masks.

Reddinger argued sending kids to cyber school is not as great of a solution as some parents may believe it is.

“Did you already forget last year and the unhappiness over cyber school?” he asked. “Sure, your student will be out of the building, but the building will still be functioning. The cost to Redbank for cyber school is starting at about $600,000.00.”

“Even if your student is in cyber school, you will still have to pay property tax and wage taxes. Compound that with the fact that 73 percent of every dollar spent at Redbank does not come from local taxes. The money comes from other parts of the state. If the state revokes our funding, we might as well roll up our streets because we will never be able to pay our taxes.”

Though Reddinger said anger over the mandate needed to be channeled towards Harrisburg, the district has bore the brunt of it to this point.

Primary and Intermediate School Principal Sandra Shirey said those schools are losing one to two students a day to cyber school or other schooling options, out of a student body of 433 students.

“The reason being the mask mandate,” she said. “People are homeschooling or putting their students in cyber.”

High school Principal Roddy Hartle said his school faces a similar situation.

“Current enrollment is 570,” he said. “I think that’s down two from last month for the same reasons that Mrs. Shirey was talking about.”

