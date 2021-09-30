Police: Woman Arrested Following Domestic Altercation in Summerville Borough

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Assault charges are pending following a domestic incident in Summerville Borough on Tuesday.

Around 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Heathville Road in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, police conducted interviews with all of the involved individuals.

A known 24-year-old male victim from Summerville was found to have suffered visible injuries as a result of the altercation, according to police.

Police say a known 24-year-old Brookville woman was subsequently placed under arrest for simple assault and harassment.

The name of the suspect was not released.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

