Rep. Donna Oberlander Recognized for Legislative Leadership

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA) awarded state Representative Donna Oberlander (R-63) with its 2021 Legislative Leadership Award during its virtual conference on Wednesday.

The award is presented to an individual who has shown significant leadership and commitment to legislative issues that benefit health and human service providers and the individuals who receive those services.

RCPA presented the award to Rep. Oberlander for her efforts on behalf of those facing mental health challenges and for her ongoing efforts within the health and human services arena.

“We’re pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication of Representative Donna Oberlander through our Legislative Leadership Award,” said Richard Edley, RCPA’s President/CEO.

“Her advocacy for individuals suffering with mental health issues as well as her support on concerns within the health and human services sector benefits Pennsylvanians and providers alike. We are thankful for her efforts in this arena and are proud to honor Rep. Oberlander’s contributions to our Commonwealth.”

Rep. Oberlander accepted her award in advance of the virtual conference and took a few minutes during the taped ceremony to speak to RCPA’s membership.

“I want to take a moment and thank you for the great honor of the award you presented me today,” said Rep. Oberlander upon receiving the award.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with many of you as we battle through some of the issues that you’re facing, and I have to say how much I enjoy working with you. Thank you for your hard work and your dedication.”

RCPA is the Commonwealth’s largest and most diverse health and human services trade association, with members that provide mental health, drug and alcohol, intellectual and developmental disabilities, children’s, brain injury, medical rehabilitation, and physical disabilities and aging services, through all settings and levels of care.

