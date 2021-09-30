Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Greenville Avenue

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Greenville Avenue just outside of Clarion Borough early this morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash was reported around 6:34 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company Number 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 7:27 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

