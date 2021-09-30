County, Conservation Treat County Park Addition for Acid Mine Drainage

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A recent purchase by Clarion County, a parcel of land in Paint Township on the outskirts of the Clarion County Park, is being treated for acid mine drainage.

Commissioners approved the execution of the settlement statement between Clarion County and Shirley C. Hager, trustee of the Shirley C. Hager 1998 Revocable Trust for purchase of the land and a cost of $10,412.75.

“The parcel joins Clarion County Park, and it’s where the acid mine drainage valve failed,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “It ran a bunch of crappy water down there and killed all of their trees.”

The Conservation District got a grant from DEP to clean it up. Conservation will clean up the current ponds and then add two more ponds and some wetlands. The ponds will be approximately 10,000 square feet.

The water right now is running into a main tributary.

“We’re doing our good deed,” said Tharan. “One of the channels is broke, and it must have been a big storm or something like that. They just don’t last forever.”

And in other commissioner news:

• Clarion County assigned a Facilities Use Agreement with Clarion University for the use of Marwick Boyd for Clarion Borough 3rd Voting Precinct during the fall general election. The facility was not available in the past due to COVID-19 protocols that close the building from public use.

• Commissioners approved the replacement of two rooftop units at the Clarion County Jail in Shippenville. A 5-ton HVAC unit will cost $10,707.00 and a 4-ton unit will cost $10,104.00. Agreements through DEETS Mechanical and the COSTARS program are reduced from normal costs. Two additional rooftop units will also need replacing in the future.

• Approved a contract with MVS Security Systems for a fire alarm system at the Clarion County Human Services building on Seventh Avenue at a cost of $16,984.07.

• Approved two CVS contract renewals: The Blair Foundation of Pennsylvania will provide foster care services from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, at a cost of $72.07 to $175.00 per day with the county match of 20 percent. Concern Professional Services will provide foster care services during the same period at a cost of $50.44 to $141.40 per day with a county match of 20 percent. The service contracts are used only when needed.

