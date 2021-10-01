A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 8pm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

