BREAKING NEWS: Union High School Dismissing Early, Going Remote Due to COVID-19 Related Staff Issues

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School is dismissing students early today and will be operating remotely beginning on Monday due to a number of key staff members having to quarantine.

According to information released by the district, officials were made aware of several positive cases of COVID-19 late Friday morning which resulted in staff members necessary in performing key functions at the high school being required to quarantine.

Without those individuals present to perform their duties, the district has been forced to dismiss students early, at 11 a.m., from the high school.

This does not affect Sligo Elementary, which will operate in-person as normal.

Union High School will also be operating remotely next week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as they reevaluate their status.

Officials say they hope to return to in-person instruction on Thursday, but further information will be provided next week as it is available.

As of 10:55 a.m., the Union/A-C Valley football game against Port Allegany at Union is still scheduled for tonight.

