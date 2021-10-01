 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Union High School Dismissing Early, Going Remote Due to COVID-19 Related Staff Issues

Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 11:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Union-High-SchoolRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School is dismissing students early today and will be operating remotely beginning on Monday due to a number of key staff members having to quarantine.

According to information released by the district, officials were made aware of several positive cases of COVID-19 late Friday morning which resulted in staff members necessary in performing key functions at the high school being required to quarantine.

Without those individuals present to perform their duties, the district has been forced to dismiss students early, at 11 a.m., from the high school.

This does not affect Sligo Elementary, which will operate in-person as normal.

Union High School will also be operating remotely next week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as they reevaluate their status.

Officials say they hope to return to in-person instruction on Thursday, but further information will be provided next week as it is available.

As of 10:55 a.m., the Union/A-C Valley football game against Port Allegany at Union is still scheduled for tonight.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.