Central Clarion Wildcats Return Home to Take on Kane for Homecoming

CLARION, Pa.(EYT/D9) – The Central Clarion Wildcats had their best game to date under the direction of head coach Dave Eggleton last week, using three second-half onside kicks to claw their way back from a multiple-score deficit to fall to host, St. Marys, 41-39.

(Ashton Rex prepares to make a block in a game against St. Marys/Photos courtesy of Dr. Susanne Fenske.)

Kane (3-2) comes into the matchup following a big win last Friday, shutting out the Punxsutawney Chucks, 29-0.

Central Clarion (0-4) racked up 561 all-purpose yards as they had the Flying Dutch on the ropes, but the clock was not on their side.

Senior running back Breckin Rex carried the load, rushing 24 times for 89 yards and one score.

The younger brother of Breckin, Ashton Rex, made his presence known in the second half, catching four passes for 74 and two scores.

Senior receiver Christian Simko picked right where he left off the previous week, hauling in four passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Spreading the wealth, freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson found six different receivers for a career-high 241 yards and four touchdowns. Ferguson used his legs for a score, proving to be a legitimate dual-threat option for the Wildcats last week.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats gang-tackled the Flying Dutch all night long. Freshman defensive back Brady Quinn led the way for Central, tallying eight tackles. Ryan Hummell, Ian Hagan, and Kolten Bradley each recorded six tackles a piece.

Kane comes off a big shutout win against Punxsy.

The Wolves have played a fairly tough schedule, picking up victories against Moniteau, Bradford, and Punxsutawney and falling to Ridgway and DuBois.

Kane’s signal-caller Harley Morris is well on his way to 1,000 yards passing this season as the senior QB sits with 503 passing yards on the season and four touchdowns.

An asset using his athletic ability in the run game, Morris has also rushed for 174 yards and one touchdown.

The leading rusher for the Kane, running back Ricky Zampogna, has recorded 180 yards rushing on 41 carries with two touchdowns. A complete, every-down back, Zampogna has caught 13 passes for 142 yards to date.

Junior Landon Darr has been the go-to receiver for Morris, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and the only two receiving touchdowns on the stat sheet for the Wolves.

Receiver Shane Ackley has big-play ability to stretch a defense, as the senior averages the most yards per catch for the Wolves, catching seven passes for 141 yards.

The Central Clarion Wildcats are set to host the Kane Wolves from Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium Friday night, as the game will serve as Clarion Area High Schools Homecoming. The kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

