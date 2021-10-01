Clarion County Marching Band Festival Set for October 11

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School district will host the Clarion County Marching Band Festival on Monday, October 11.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The festival will include the following schools:

– Allegheny-Clarion Valley



– Clarion Area– Redbank Valley– Union– Clarion-Limestone– Keystone

The cost of admission will be $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.

