Clarion County Marching Band Festival Set for October 11

Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

20151012_194754-croppedFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School district will host the Clarion County Marching Band Festival on Monday, October 11.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The festival will include the following schools:

– Allegheny-Clarion Valley

– Clarion Area
– Redbank Valley
– Union
– Clarion-Limestone
– Keystone

The cost of admission will be $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.


