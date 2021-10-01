Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hummus & Veggie Wrap-Up

Let this wholesome wrap transform your lunch!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons hummus

1 whole wheat tortilla (8 inches)



1/4 cup torn mixed salad greens2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion2 tablespoons thinly sliced cucumber2 tablespoons alfalfa sprouts2 tablespoons shredded carrot1 tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette

Directions

-Spread hummus over tortilla. Layer with salad greens, onion, cucumber, sprouts, and carrot. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Roll up tightly.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

