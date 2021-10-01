Clarion Hospital Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 34 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, September 30, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/29/2021: 15,134

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,755

Positives: 2,531

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/29/2021: 63,571

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 21,769

Positives: 6,502

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/30/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 8 patients. 2 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 9/27/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 50 patients. 0 suspected. 50 confirmed. 9 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 9/29/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.