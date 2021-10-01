 

CU’s ‘Stars Over Clarion’ Explores October Sky

Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

PlanetariumCLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Physics Department will present “Stars Over Clarion” on October 7 and 8 in Donald D. Peirce Planetarium, located in Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.

The presentations will be at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

“Stars Over Clarion” combines ancient storytelling with modern understanding of celestial bodies to explore the month’s night sky and highlight any important events which may have occurred in the sky over Clarion.

Guests are required to wear facemasks. Seating is limited, and the presentation is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The planetarium is handicapped-accessible. To reach the planetarium, located on the second floor of the STC, enter through the front doors facing Greenville Avenue and either take the stairs to the second floor or use the elevators located at the north (left) end of the building. The planetarium is at the top of the stairs, to the right.


