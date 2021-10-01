Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Autumn Leaf Festival

CLARION, Pa. – An in-depth look at Clarion’s 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival. This year’s festival, sponsored by Allegheny Toyota, kicks off on Saturday, October 2, and continues through Sunday, October 10.

The 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area, according to the Clarion Area Chamber. Events and entertainment include the United Way 5k & 10k race, Autorama Cruise-in, UFP Parker Motorcycle Show, Clarion University Cultural Nights, Butler Health System-Clarion Hospital Tournament of Leaves Parade, Clarion County Community Bank’s “Foodstock,” Kronospan Crafter and Farmers Day, Central Electric Cooperative Antique Tractor Show, and much more.

GENERAL FESTIVAL INFORMATION

FESTIVAL LOCATION: Main Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214

AUTUMN LEAF FESTIVAL™ PARKING: Public and private parking options are available throughout the Borough.

Here is a look into the activities that occur all week long:

Airplane Rides at the Clarion County Airport

Experience the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, from a different perspective this year — up in the air! The Clarion County Airport will once again be giving airplane rides throughout the week. Rides begin at the airport and circle around the Clarion area. Get a bird’s-eye view of the beauty that the Clarion area offers! Gather family and friends and visit the Clarion County Airport on 395 Airport Rd in Shippenville. For more information or to arrange rides, call 814-226-9993.

62nd Annual Art Show and Opening Reception

The public is invited to the 62nd Annual Clarion County Arts Council Reception and Art Show, to be held October 2 – October 9, 2021, in the Main Street Center. The hours of operation for the show are Monday through Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

This year’s opening reception will be held on Friday, October 1st from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Main Street Center, 516 Main Street.

Clarion Model Railroad Train Displays

The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:

Sunday, October 3 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, October 5 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 6 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 7 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, October 8 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, October 9 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 10 – Noon – 4:00 pm

The Hobby Shop is open to the public.

The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.

Food Concessions

There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, Stromboli rolls, wraps, taffy, Amish donuts, barbecue, fresh-cut fries, wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, and more! We will have some new vendors this year offering “Firehouse Subs”, Flavored Lemonade, Flavored Cider, and Flavored Hot Chocolate drinks. These tempting morsels can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!

Contemporary Model Home Factory Tours

Tour the production facility and learn about the modular construction process, visit our design center and see all the products that you can choose to customize your dream home, then tour a completed home, The Essex, and see the beauty and quality you can expect in every modular home we construct.

The factory and model home is open for tours throughout the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. To tour the contemporary model home, please report to the factory first. The tours are held at 101 Southern Ave. in Strattanville, Monday, October 4th through Friday, October 8th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. For more information, please call 814-764-5555.

Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery

Join Deer Creek Winery during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for wine and food at Clarion’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating is available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.

Clarion County Community Bank ‘Foodstock’

Join C-93 Radio on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM for the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” kick-off. The collection drive will be held at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM throughout the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Food donations can be dropped off between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day of the festival.

For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways in which you can donate, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Saturday, October 2

Clarion County United Way 5K & 10K Race

The Annual Clarion County United Way 5K & 10K Race takes place on Saturday, October 2. The course begins at Clarion University Memorial Stadium and runs along the beautiful streets of downtown Clarion. Registration begins at 8:00 am with the race starting at 9:00 am. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 male & female finishers in each race. For more information, contact the United Way of Clarion County at 814-226-8760 or [email protected]

S&T Bank PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest

The S&T Bank “PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest” will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, during The 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. The competition will have you tapping your toes and dancing along to the music. The event will also include contests for guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Day of registration opens at 9:00 a.m. with the contest starting at 11:00 a.m. For more information on this event, visit www.thomasmusicstudio.com. While the contest is free for spectators, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”

Bigfoot Country 102.1/101.3 Kids’ Carnival” and the “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck

Head to the Clarion Mall on Saturday, October 2, 2021, for two great events – the “Bigfoot Country 102.1/101.3 Kids’ Carnival” and the “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck!” Both events will be held in the Mall’s parking lot in front of Family Farm and Home (formerly JC Penney) from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The “Bigfoot Country 102.1/101.3 Kids’ Carnival” will feature free games and activities sponsored by local businesses and organizations! Kids will also have a chance to explore big rigs, cars, tractors, construction vehicles and more during the “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck.” Rub elbows with hometown heroes, and get behind the wheels of firetrucks, police cars, and ambulances. These free events are great family fun for everyone!

Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item to help “RAM Up the Food Banks” with the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock!” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

UPMC Northwest Classic Rock Concert

The “UPMC Northwest Classic Rock Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, October 2, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00. This year we are featuring “Uptown Classic Hits.”

The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival-goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”

Sunday, October 3

Bountiful Harvest Pie and Bake Sale

A bountiful harvest pie and bake sale will be held on the Immaculate Conception School front parking lot on Sunday, October 3, during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. A vast array of homemade goods from pies to delicacies will be available. Proceeds benefit the I.C. School PTO. The sale will be held from 8:00 a.m. until sell-out. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 105 or email [email protected]

Autorama Cruise In

Rain or shine, shades or umbrellas – the “Autorama Cruise In” sponsored in part by First Energy, will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event takes place on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd to 8th Avenues. Make sure to set aside this day for tons of fun and excitement! All vehicle makes, years, and models are accepted.

Pre-registration at $5 per vehicle is available online at www.clarionpa.com until October 1st. Day of show entrants are welcome, starting at 9:00 am at $10 per vehicle. We also ask that you bring along a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

UFP Parker, LLC Motorcycle Show

The 22nd Annual UFP Parker, LLC Motorcycle Show will be held on Sunday, October 3rd from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. All makes, models, and classes are welcome!

The show takes place on Main Street in Clarion from 7th Avenue to Weaver Place. Parking begins at 9:00 a.m. Registration will be available on the day of the event with no fee to register.

Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. will also be giving away one boys’ bicycle and one girls’ bicycle during the event. Children ages 6 – 14 are eligible for the drawing, which will be held at 4:00 p.m. There is no cost to enter the giveaway; however, winners must be present in order to claim the bicycles. The first 50 registered motorcycle participants will receive free patches.

Trophies will be awarded although a non-perishable food item is required at registration to be considered for judging. All food donations benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

PNC Bank Junior Olympics

The PNC Bank “Junior Olympics” returns for the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, once again on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Children between the ages of 5-12 who live in or attend school in Clarion County are invited to go for the gold in this fun event!

Participants will compete against each other within the same age and gender groups. Each child will participate in four events–Standing Long Jump, Dash, Softball Throw, and the Modified Javelin Throw. The top 3 performers in each event (for the age and gender category) will receive a medal. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.

Do not miss your chance to make your “Junior Olympics” dreams come true! The games will be held at the Clarion University Memorial Stadium from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm with sign-in beginning at 12:30 pm. Members of Allegheny Toyota and other community volunteers will be supervising the day’s events.

Pre-registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com at $3.00 per child. We are also looking for parent volunteers to assist with the event. For more information about the event, how to register your child, or how you can volunteer to help with this event, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] While the event is free for attendees, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”

Monday, October 4

Clarion University ‘Cultural Night’

The opening Clarion University “Cultural Night” will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 4th, 2021, during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Cultural Night Introductions and Remarks immediately followed by Simple Gifts. Two women plus twelve instruments equals one good time when Simple Gifts takes the stage. Drawing on an impressive variety of ethnic folk styles, this award-winning duo plays everything from lively Irish jigs and down-home American reels to hard-driving Klezmer frailachs and haunting Gypsy melodies, spicing the mix with the distinctive rhythms of Balkan dance music, the lush sounds of Scandinavian twin fiddling, and original compositions written in a traditional style.

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”

Tuesday, October 5

Butler Health System Women’s Care Associates & Butler Health System Pediatrics ‘Kiddies Parade’

Be sure to bring the little ones to the Butler Health System Women’s Care Associates & Butler Health System Pediatrics “Kiddies Parade” on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.

This event is a favorite for kids of all ages! The parade steps off at 6:00 pm, taking Main Street to 5th Avenue, to the courthouse. Awards will be given immediately following the parade, in front of the courthouse.

To register for the parade, visit www.clarionpa.com. Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Clarion University ‘Cultural Night’

Night two of the Clarion University “Cultural Night” sponsored by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will feature Barynya – Russian Dancers on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, beginning at 7:00 pm. The Russian music, dance and song ensemble Barynya (Russian: Барыня), established in the year 1991 in New York City, is a world renowned group that enjoys exalting stature as the premier Russian folk ensemble outside of Russia. Barynya presents Russian, Cossack, Ukrainian, Jewish and Gypsy Roma traditional dancing, music, songs, and virtuoso performances on instruments including the balalaika, garmoshka (Russian folk button accordion), and balalaika contrabass. Barynya has been invited to perform at some of the most prestigious cultural venues in the United States, including Carnegie Hall in New York, the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the Smithsonian Institute of America in Washington D.C., the United Nations in New York, and the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C.

For more information about this event, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”

Wednesday, October 6

Downtown Deal Days – Shop Often, Shop Local

On Wednesday, October 6, and Thursday, October 7, 2021, be sure to make a trip to downtown Clarion from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm for Downtown Deal Days! The Main Street merchants invite you to come and discover great bargains during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Come to Clarion and see all that our downtown merchants have to offer – support your local businesses!

Clarion University ‘Cultural Night’

The third Clarion University “Cultural Night” sponsored by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™ and feature Rev. Roberts Jones, Sr.

Rev. Robert Jones, Sr. is a native Detroiter and an inspirational storyteller and musician celebrating the history, humor, and power of American Roots music. His deep love for traditional African American and American traditional music is shared in live performances that interweave timeless stories with original and traditional songs.

For more than thirty years Robert has entertained and educated audiences of all ages in schools, colleges, libraries, union halls, prisons, churches and civil rights organizations. At the heart of his message is the belief that our cultural diversity tells a story that should celebrate, not just tolerate.

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”

Thursday, October 7

Downtown Deal Days – Shop Often, Shop Local

Clarion University ‘Cultural Night’

The fourth and final Clarion University “Cultural Night” sponsored by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse from 7:00 pm (immediately following the Clarion University Homecoming “Pep Rally”) on Thursday, October 7, 2021, during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.

The Clarion University Pep Rally will be followed Djangophonique. Djangophonique is a musical project born out of reverence for the Parisian Jazz Manouche style that was made popular by the legendary Sinti guitarist Django Reinhardt and his Quintette du Hot Club de France. While remaining steeped in the rich and virtuosic tradition, the group brings this music into the present with stunning improv, spontaneity, and musical interaction. Hot swing, lush ballads, musette waltzes, jazz standards, boleros, and moody minor pieces are all fused together with theatrical flair and musical humor.

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”

Clarion University Homecoming Pep Rally

The Clarion University Homecoming Pep Rally will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 7 pm, in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. Homecoming Court will be announced and the crowd will be introduced to various university groups and athletic teams.

Friday, October 8

Kronospan U.S.A. ‘Farmers & Crafters Day’

Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day” will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, on Main Street in Clarion from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Handmade and homemade crafts and goods will be the feature of the day, along with food, from over 200 crafters. Whether looking for home décor, a special gift, or good eats, you’ll have a good time at the Kronospan USA “Farmers & Crafters Day”.

Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft Show

The Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft show will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm in the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Centre. For more information, email [email protected], or call 814-226-8433 ext 105.

Immaculate Conception Concessions

The Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria will be open on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 7:00 am till 3:00 p.m. or sell out. Come and enjoy a variety of homemade foods, including homemade soups, sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods. For more information, email [email protected], or call 814-226-8433 ext 105.

Friday Night Concert

On Friday, October 8th, make your way to downtown Clarion as we bring back the Friday Night Concert featuring “Legends”. The concert will be held in front of the Courthouse beginning at 7:30 pm and is sponsored by UPMC Northwest. This event is free for all to attend.

Legends started out as a Clarion-Limestone faculty band and have evolved into a band that plays commercial ventures and fundraising benefits. They play classic rock from the 60’s to the present.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food concessions throughout the evening. Make sure to bring your lawn chair, and settle in for an evening of great music and fun!

Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Autumn Leaf Festival Parking – Friday and Saturday

Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, October 8, 2021, all day, and Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 7am until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 105 or email [email protected]

Saturday, October 9

Eggs with Ernie

Join us for some mid-morning breakfast bites with your favorite Eagle, Ernie! Gather with friends and family to celebrate Homecoming 2021 with fun, family-friendly activities, information tables from various areas on campus & more

Stop by and pick up your commemorative 2021 Homecoming pin and other Clarion University giveaways.

Eggs with Ernie will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Walter Hart Chapel parking lot on the Clarion University Campus from 10:00 am to 12 Noon.

For more information, please call 814-393-2572.

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital ‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’

Join the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, as it celebrates all Clarion has to be proud of during the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The parade will showcase marching bands, floats, and organizations of the grandest kind! The parade steps off at 12:00 pm on Main Street in Clarion.

Reserved seats are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, 650 Main Street, for $9.00 each.

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”

Eagle End Zone Alumni Party

Come to the Eagle Endzone on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm and join fellow alumni as we cheer on our Golden Eagles to a homecoming victory against the Crimson Hawks of IUP at Clarion University Memorial Stadium.

Pre-register online at https://alumniandfriends.cuf-inc.org/2021-homecoming-eagle-end-zone-alumni-party. The cost is $15. For more information call 814-393-2572.

Clarion University Homecoming Football Game

The Clarion University Homecoming Football Game will be held at the university’s Memorial Stadium at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Come out and watch the Golden Eagles take on the IUP Crimson Hawks!

For more information, contact 814-393-2423.

Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center ‘Wild World of Animals Show’

The “Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center Wild World of Animals Show” will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

The show features a variety of animals, such as reptiles, birds, and mammals. You may see an American alligator, alligator snapping turtle, albino monocle cobra, European eagle owl, blue and gold macaw, opossum, binturong, spot-nose guenon monkey, African spotted leopard, or maybe a hyena.

You won’t want to miss this family event—it’s educational entertainment! While the show is free, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

First United National Bank ‘Oldies Concert’

The First United National Bank “Oldies Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, October 9, 2021, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Returning to perform for this year’s concert is oldies band “American Pie.”

The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival-goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”

Autumn Leaf Festival Parking – Friday and Saturday

Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, October 8, 2021, all day, and Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 7am until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 105 or email [email protected]

Sunday, October 10

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. ‘Antique Tractor Show’

Are you a tractor and farm equipment enthusiast? Then make plans to attend the Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. “Antique Tractor Show” during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™!

This year’s show will take place on Sunday, October 10th, from 12 Noon to 5:00 pm on Main Street in Clarion. All farm-related displays are welcome including farm tractors, garden & lawn implements, hit & miss engines, toys, and more! Registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com or on the day of the event. There is no fee to register. Trophies will be awarded in several classes.

There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this year’s show! This year the crowd will be entertained by The Route 8 Band, playing a mix of country, rock and blues appealing to a variety of audiences. There will also be free barrel train rides for children.

Although a FREE event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.

New Sponsors

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry would like to welcome this year’s new sponsors for the 66th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.

They include:

– Advanced Drainage System is the new title sponsor for the Corn Hole Tournament

– Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for sponsoring the Commemorative Pins currently on sale now

– The Autorama Cruise-In sponsored in part by First Energy

– Modern Living Solutions is a sponsor for the Clarion University Cultural Week events and beautification sponsor

– UPMC Northwest will be sponsoring the Saturday, October 2 concert featuring “Uptown Classic Hits” and the concert on Friday, October 8 featuring “Legends”

For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber office at (814) 226-9161 or [email protected]

Commemorative Button

This year we are continuing an exciting twist of fun to our 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Sponsored by Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, we will once again have a Commemorative Button on our list of merchandise available this year.

Here’s the twist: For $10 you will be able to purchase this Commemorative Button which will feature this year’s official logo as well as a number. This number will serve as your entry into a drawing to be held on Saturday, October 9th during American Pie’s band break. There will be nine numbers drawn. The button holders of the first eight numbers drawn will win a $68 cash prize each. The button holder of the ninth number drawn will win a cash prize of $680. The dollar amounts coincide with the fact that this is the 68th annual festival.

Whether or not your button is a winner, you will then have the button to keep as a souvenir of this year’s event. If you are interested in purchasing one or more buttons, please contact Tracy at the Chamber office at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Souvenirs and Information

Souvenirs and information for the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, can be obtained at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 650 Main Street or at the Chamber merchandise trailer which will be set up throughout the week on the Clarion County Courthouse lawn. Festival tumbler glasses, shot glasses, coffee mugs, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and Clarion-opoly games are available for purchase. The Chamber will also have limited quantities of past festival tumbler glasses for sale.

Young festival-goers can also receive FREE custom-designed commemorative coloring books and crayons, sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care, at the following family events: “Bigfoot Country 102.1/101.3 Kids’ Carnival” & “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck” (October 2), “PNC Bank Junior Olympics” (October 3), “Butler Health System Women’s Care Associates & Butler Health System Pediatrics Kiddies Parade” (October 5), “Wild World of Animals Show” sponsored by Clarion Moose Lodge 101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center (October 9), and the Coloring books sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care will also be available at the Chamber merchandise trailer.

For questions or information about the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry by phone at 814-226-9161 or e-mail [email protected] Information can also be found by logging onto www.clarionpa.com, or by visiting the festival’s Facebook page. The Clarion Area Chamber is located at 650 Main Street; hours are 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Tune into C-93 FM, BigFoot Country 102.1/101.3, Kool 103.3 FM and Froggy 98.5/95.5 FM for updates about events and live remote broadcasts throughout the festival.

Follow exploreClarion.com to stay up-to-date on events happening during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

