19 Food Vendors Arriving in Clarion on Friday for ALF

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – As one of the most anticipated aspects of the festival, 19 food vendors plan to arrive on Friday afternoon to participate in the Autumn Leaf Festival.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Tracy Becker, director of the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry told exploreClarion.com this year’s ALF will feature one vendor less than in 2019.

“We had one cancellation due to staffing issue,” said Becker. “I’ve been hearing that a lot from every corner.”

However, Becker mentioned they are in ongoing discussions with a possible twentieth vendor.

Regardless, this year’s ALF will feature the following food vendors:

Molinar’s Concessions – Cinnamon rolls, elephant ears, pumpkin rolls, deep-fried Oreos, and hot and cold beverages

Crago Concessions – Burgers, hot dogs, ravioli, fried bologna, Philly’s chicken wraps, deep-fried pumpkin rolls, BLT, kielbasa & kraut, tater tots, cold beverages, and coffee

Simon’s Concessions – Gyros (lamb), chicken on pita, salad, grape leaves, chocolate-covered strawberries, baklava, spinach pie, and hot and cold beverages

Natale’s NY Style Pizza – Pizza, breadsticks, soft pretzels, and hot and cold beverages

Sugar Hill Billy’s – Wings, frog legs, alligator bites with fresh-cut fries, fried veggies, cheese balls, machos, Sloppy Joes, dippy pizza, cactus chips, curly fries, soft drinks, lemonade, and ice tea

Dechellis Concessions – Stromboli rolls, and hot and cold beverages

Fowlers Concessions Inc. – Grilled tortilla wraps – chicken Caesar, steak Caesar, seafood; seafood wrap platter, beverages

Fowlers’s Taffy – Taffy and general candy, candy and caramel apples, fudge, lemonade, and beverages

Fowlers Concessions Inc. – Amish-style donuts, giant cookies, and variety of gourmet nuts

Papa Wood BBQ – Pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken kaballs, mac & cheese, coleslaw, smoked beans, and water

Firehouse Subs – Firehouse subs, chips, soft drinks, and brownies

Provenzale Concessions – French fries with or without toppings, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and beverages

Wally Sues’ Main Squeeze Lemondae, LLC – Hot chocolate & flavored hot chocolate drinks, spiced hot apple cider & flavored apple cider drinks, flavored lemonade drinks, and campfire s’mores cones

Jaam’s Concessions – Bread bowl, cavatelli, fettucini, meatball splash, soups, poor man caramel apple w/ice cream, tomato salad, hot/cold beverages, cannoli, lemon shakes, breadsticks, and sausage

Eric’s E-Z Treats – Apple dumplings with ice cream, funnel cakes with toppings, deep-fried Oreos & candy bars, walking tacos, deep-fried cheesecake, Pepsi products, sweet tea, and water

Bamboo Palace – Fried rice, sweet and sour, lo mein, stir fry, General Tso, egg rolls, chicken on a stick, sweet and spicy chicken, and beverages

Knights of Columbus – Italian sausage sandwich, kettle corn, and hot and cold beverages

Kiwanis Club of Clarion – French fries with or without toppings, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and beverages

Provenzale Concessions – Beef steak sandwiches, chopped, Philly, ribeye breakfast sandwiches, and hot and cold beverages

Becker said many of the vendors have deep roots at ALF, with some dating back to before her time at the Clarion Chamber.

“Fowler’s Taffy. I’ve been involved with ALF 35 years, and they’ve been here 50 years if not longer,” she said.

Many classic food vendors are returning this year, such as the Knight’s of Columbus’ hot sausage and, importantly, cinnamon rolls at Molinar’s Concessions.

“The one thing I hear the most is, ‘We are having the cinnamon rolls, right?’ Yes, we are,” Becker stated.

The 68th annual edition of the Autumn Leaf Festival is scheduled to begin this coming Saturday, October 2, and concludes the following Sunday, October 10.

The nine-day, internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area every year.

Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Crusie-In,” the renowned Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade,” the Central Electric Cooperative “Antique Tractor Show, Clarion University’s “Cultural Nights,” Kronospan U.S.A “Farmer’s and Crafter’s Show,” and much more.

For more information on ALF, including a full schedule of events, visit its Facebook page.

