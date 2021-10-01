Featured Local Job: Director of Educational Programs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Director of Educational Programs.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2021

Position Details:

The Director of Educational Programs coordinates programming in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment; acting as a liaison to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for improvement initiatives pushed out through the State System of Support in Curriculum. In addition, the position coordinates Professional Development for RIU6 member school entities in curriculum and comprehensive planning for continuous improvement. Grant projects, regional partnerships with higher education and community stakeholders, supervision of department staff, and advanced technology skills for presentations are also expectations of the position. The position works with both public and non-public programs and is part of the Leadership Team at the Intermediate Unit. This is a full-time, 260-day, Act 93 administrative position with a salary range commensurate to school administrators in the region. Current clearances and valid PA certification in administration (prefer Principal or Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction certification) are required.

Application Process:

Application packet must include a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications and trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

