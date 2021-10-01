Goose Eggs: Union/A-C Valley’s Defense on Impressive Run With Three Consecutive Shutouts

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Stifling. Swarming. Intimidating.

The Union/A-C Valley defense has been all three this season on the football field.

Following a season-opening, 28-20 loss at Brockway, the Falcon Knights have posted three consecutive shutouts. During that span, the defense and special teams have actually scored six touchdowns.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Since the Union and A-C Valley football teams combined in 2016, the Falcon Knights had five shutout wins total before this season and had never blanked two consecutive opponents, let alone three.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

So dominant has Union/A-C Valley’s defense been, teams haven’t even gotten close to scoring in those three matchups — a 77-0 win over Sheffield, a 42-0 triumph over Otto-Eldred, and a 41-0 victory last week over Elk County Catholic in a game that was stopped at halftime.

“Our kids understand what we’re trying to do on defense,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “That allows them to play fast and physical and swarm to the ball. They’ve really done a good job doing that over the last few weeks.”

And, it isn’t just one or two players wreaking all the havoc on defense.

Eleven players have at least 11 tackles, eight have at least one stop for a loss, and six have intercepted at least one pass.

“We have different guys stepping up and making plays at different times,” Dittman said. “We also have guys creating turnovers, guys getting interceptions and causing fumbles and that’s the key to what we’ve been doing.”

Senior linebacker Carter Terwint is usually in the center of it all, although he missed the Sheffield game. Terwint still has a team-leading 22 tackles.

“I mean, it’s the best feeling ever, honestly, to go into games and shut out teams,” Terwint said. “When someone makes a play, everyone else wants to make one and wants to make the next big play.”

Union/A-C Valley (3-1) isn’t just forcing teams to punt. The Falcon Knights have also been causing turnovers — 15 of them in just four games.

Skyler Roxbury already has four interceptions this season and has returned one for a touchdown.

Ryan Cooper and Peter Hardy also have returned interceptions for scores.

“They do feed off each other,” Dittman said. “I think we have a bunch of kids who want to make plays.

“But, we have to keep plugging away and keep doing the same things and continue to get better,” Dittman added. “Even with these three straight shutouts, there’s still some things that we’re not doing very well and things we have to clean up.”

One of those things, Dittman said, was some pass coverages.

With Port Allegany (2-2) coming to town Friday, The Falcon Knights’ defense will face their biggest test since Week 1 vs. Brockway.

Junior quarterback Drew Evens has thrown for 775 yards and six TDs for the Gators. Junior running back Blaine Moses is coming off a 37-carry, 371-yard game against Coudersport in a 46-20 win in a rare Monday night game. He has 533 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

“We have our work cut out for us Friday,” Dittman said. “It’s a good challenge for our defense. We have to tackle well, be aggressive and create turnovers and make some plays. That’s no easy task.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.